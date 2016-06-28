UPDATE: Suspected dog killer will be released

YAKIMA, Wash.---

UPDATE: Gale Polley pleaded not guilty today. His next court appearance will be September 29, 2016.

A 6 month old puppy lost it's life inside it's owner's home over the weekend. The owner was arrested yesterday for first degree animal cruelty, a felony in the state of Washington, and for making a false statement.

63 year old Gale Polley is suspected of stabbing his dog to death, then lying to authorities by saying it was hit by a car. These charges were based on multiple witness statements, along with a veterinary confirmation that the dog had been stabbed and showed no sign of being run over. Today was his first court appearance, where Judge Bartheld decided he will be released.

Judge Bartheld told Polley he cannot have any weapons or firearms on him or in his home, including knives. Polley was given 48 hours to remove knives with 4 inch blades or larger. He may give them to friends or to the Yakima County Sheriff Deputies.

Judge Bartheld is also placing him under light surveillance so he knows what Polley is doing outside of the courtroom.

His arraignment has been set for two weeks from today, we will keep you updated.