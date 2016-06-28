Places you can go and enjoy fireworks on the Fourth of July.

A representative for the city of Kennewick says, "The public is encouraged to contact their local fire or police department to check the fireworks regulations within their community."

YAKIMA, WA - While fireworks in Yakima County and Ellensburg are illegal, there are still more than 100 fireworks displays throughout the state that you can go to.

Some places you can go, are Granger, Sunnyside, Yakima, Selah, and more.

These shows have trained professionals that put together firework shows you and your family can safely enjoy.

If you go, be sure to keep a safe distance and keep an eye on your kids, so you can have a safe fourth.

For a full list of cities having firework shows, click here.