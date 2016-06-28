Fireworks Now on Sale in Washington and Oregon

TRI-CITIES WA- Fireworks went on sale at noon on June 28th across the state, and also in Oregon on June 23rd. But here's the catch - you can only light them off if your city allows them. Officers and firefighters are urging you to be safe over the holiday weekend and follow your city's laws on fireworks usage, or simply just save your money and go to a fireworks display put on by your city.

Multiple fireworks shows will be offered this year, such as the River of Fire Festival in Kennewick, the 4th of July Celebration at State Fair Park in Yakima, and the Grand Old 4th of July Celebration in Pasco.

The weather is expected to be sunny and hot over the 4th of July weekend, which could increase the risk of wildfires. Statewide last year, fireworks caused 241 reported injuries and $627,000 in reported property damage. In Oregon there were 227 reported fireworks-related fires resulting in 28 injuries and more than $423,000 in property damage.

Whether you plan on staying home and lighting up your own city-approved fireworks, or heading to a fun-filled fireworks show, do your best to ensure that you and everyone around you has a safe and patriotic Independence Day.