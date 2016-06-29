UPDATE: Police in Union Gap searching for stabbing suspect

UPDATE - UNION GAP, WA - Police say 31-year-old Zachary Lee Barrett is suspected of stabbing another man two times on Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Slow Burn Recreational Marijuana Store in Union Gap. The victim was stabbed once in the chest and once in an arm.

Union Gap Police Department Lieutenant Stace McKinley said altercation between the males was verbal at first but then turned physical.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical, but stable condition. Barrett got away, but a witness was able to get the license plate number of the vehicle he fled in. Police were able to locate the car and a woman was driving it. She was arrested for assisting the suspect.

Although this all happened in the parking lot of Slow Burn, McKinley said the two men were not involved with the retailer and adds that this could have happened anywhere. He also states that at this time the crime does not appear to be gang related.

If anyone has any information on Barrett whereabouts they are encouraged to call the police immediately.

