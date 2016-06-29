Woman attacked by dog near Hermiston while on a walk

HERMISTON, OR - Authorities say a dog attacked a 59-year-old Hermiston woman who was walking on a path near Diagonal Road just outside town.

Sgt. Joshua Roberts of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office says the woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday for treatment of an arm injury.

The owner of the dog was cited and the animal must be quarantined for the next ten days.

The case has now been referred to the district attorney.

