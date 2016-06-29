Crime Stoppers - Police Searching for Wanted Woman out of Pasco

PASCO, WA - Police have issued a felony warrant for the arrest of Rosalinda Martinez Garcia for escape from community custody after receiving drug charges.

Her last known residence is Pasco. She is 5'3", 36 years old, with black hair and brown eyes, and a physical identifier is a tattoo on her neck that says "Juanita".

If you have any tips or information that may lead to Rosalinda's arrest, contact Crime Stoppers at 586-TIPS or 1-800-222-TIPS and you could receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.