UPDATE: Kennewick teacher posts bail after being arrested for sending students nude snapchat photos, videos

UPDATE JUNE 30TH-

KENNEWICK, WA- According to the Benton County Inmate Roster, Tonie Reiboldt has posted $15,000.00 bail.

--------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS:

KENNEWICK, WA - A Physical Education teacher has been charged with a felony for sending sexually explicit videos of herself to children under the age of 16. According to Kennewick Police, the suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Tonie Reiboldt, who has been a physical education and math teacher at Horse Heaven Hills Middle School since 2003.

Kennewick Police say some of the victims who received the videos have been previous students of the suspect, although there is no information as to whether or not the suspect has had actual physical contact with any of the victims.

Kennewick School District released a statement regarding the arrest:

"The Kennewick School District has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to inappropriate employee behaviors, especially those involving students. Upon learning about the alleged misconduct by an employee to a student, the district immediately placed the employee on administrative leave and took steps to ensure that the accused was notified to have no further contact with students.

Our district is fully cooperating with the Kennewick Police Department in the active investigation. The safety of our students is paramount. We take this situation seriously, and our administration is working diligently to take the strongest possible action to ensure our schools are safe places for students."

Tonie Reiboldt is currently booked in the Benton County Jail. Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call Detective Joe Santoy at the Kennewick Police Department at 509-585-4208.