Family looks to raise money for funeral services of 16 year old Cobey Batrum

YAKIMA, Wash.--- Yesterday, Cobey Batrum lost his life in a fatal car crash on I-82. The young man was only 16 years old and a student at Selah High School. According to friends and family, he was a bright kid with a big future ahead of him. His family is having a very hard time with this situation and said you cannot prepare for something like this. They can't prepare emotionally, nor financially, leaving them to plan a funeral with little to no funding for it. This led Cobey's sister to create a GoFundMe page, where people can donate money to help this family.

(Click on the link below to donate)

https://www.gofundme.com/cobeybatrum

The goal is to raise ten thousand dollars, a value that is not even close to what this young man's life was worth.

"And those of you that have 16 year old kids out there, do your bets to tell them that you love them," Cobey's step-father said.

"Every night," Cobey's mother said.

"Give them a hug and tell them to drive safe this summer," Cobey's step-father said.

"Every time they leave the house," Cobey's sister said.

State patrol still doesn't know what exactly happened, but the family assures everyone that he was not texting, since he had no cell phone. They also want to remind everyone to stay safe on the roads and to hold your children tight and remind them of your love for them.

For those who may not have access to the GoFundMe page, you can also drop off donations or send them in the mail to the address:

408 W. Pine Street, Space 56, Union Gap, Washington 98903