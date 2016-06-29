Local woman takes home United States Strongman's Middleweight Champion Title

KENNEWICK, WA- Lisa Kromer has been competing in Strongman competitions for about 16 years. This year, she took home the national championship after competing in Louisville, Kentucky.

Kromer told us, "it was different because it was the largest Strongman competition ever over 300 competitors so you had to stay grounded and centered and not get too overwhelmed with the crowd". She competed in five different events, a 140 pound Log Clean & Press, a 325 pound Wagon Wheel Deadlift for reps, a 300 pound Fingals Finger, a 350 pound Conan’s Wheel and finally a four stone series to two 46 inch platforms about 20 feet apart from each other, weighting from 155 to 230 pounds.

She was hoping to place top three in order to qualify for the Pro-Women's World in October and during the awards ceremony she found out she came in first place, " it was very cool, I shed a tear going up to get my award it's a great feeling, personal accomplishment being able to do that".

Kromer's husband, Mike will be competing at Master's World's Strongest Man in September in England. Her son, is 13-years-old is also starting to lift and prepare for his first competition in December.

As for Lisa Kromer, she tells us, "a couple dozen more years potentially, hopefully injuries will heal up or avoid injuries, still healthy, I'd like to do it for a while if I can".