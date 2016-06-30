FDA warns against eating raw dough amid E. coli fears

WASHINGTON (AP) - In a warning that's sure to disappoint many who enjoy sneaking a taste of cookie dough, the federal Food and Drug Administration says people shouldn't eat raw dough or batter of any kind due to an ongoing outbreak of illnesses related to a strain of E. coli bacteria found in some batches of flour.



The FDA says some of those who got sick ate or handled raw dough that contained flour made at a General Mills plant in Kansas City, Missouri. General Mills has voluntarily recalled 10 million pounds of flour sold under the Gold Medal, Gold Medal Wondra and Signature Kitchen brands.



The agency also warns against using dough for play clay or homemade ornaments.



The CDC is advising restaurants not to give kids raw dough to play with while waiting for meals.