SUMMER FUN: Cruise along the Hanford Reach on the Columbia River Jet Boat Tours

RICHLAND, WA - We're kicking off Summer Fun on Wake Up Northwest where we're showing you how to make the most of the season here, at home.

One interesting way to explore the Columbia River is through the Jet Boat Tours with Columbia River Journeys. The tour goes through the Hanford Reach National Monument, the last free-flowing section of the Columbia River within the United States.

Mike White, owner of Columbia River Journeys says there's plenty of history and wildlife sightings to take in as you cruise along an 80-mile route that's generally accessible only by shallow-draft jet boats.

"There's a lot to see and people don't realize it if they're not a boater, they miss that experience, what's actually out there. You have to know the river, that's why we run jet pumps on our boats," said White.

The Hanford Reach Tour is about 4 hours. The tours leave from the Lee Boulevard Dock located in Howard Amon Park or Columbia Point Boat Launch Dock in Richland.