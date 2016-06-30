Historic 'Wings of Freedom Tour' comes to Yakima

Yakima, WA- It's a chance to travel back in time and experience part of American history, the Wings of Freedom Tour gives visitors a look at four WWII vintage airplanes.

The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, Consolidated B-24 Liberator, North American B-25 Mitchell and North American P-51 Mustang are on display at Yakima Air Terminal from June 29th to July 1st.

The B-17 is one of only 8 in flying condition in the United States, the B-24J and Full Dual Control P-51C Mustang are the sole remaining examples of their type flying in the World. The B-25 is best known for being used in the daring Doolittle raid.

Visitors can even explore some of the the planes inside and out. Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children under 12. Visitors may also experience the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to actually take a 30-minute flight aboard these rare aircraft, at additional costs ranging from $400 to $3,200.

Ground tours are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, 6/30, and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday 7/1 at Yakima Airport's McCormick Air Center located at 3210 W Washington Ave.

In honor of WWII Veterans The Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour Brings Extremely Rare Bomber and Fighter Aircraft for Local Living History Display as Part of 110-city Nationwide Tour.

The Collings Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit educational foundation devoted to organizing “living history” events that allows people to learn more about their heritage and history through direct participation. The Nationwide WINGS OF FREEDOM TOUR is celebrating its 27th year and visits an average of 110 cities in over 35 states annually. Since its start, tens of millions of people have seen the B-17, B-24, B-25 & P-51 display at locations everywhere.

For more information on the Wings of Freedom Tour call, 800-568-8924 or click here.