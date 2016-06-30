Yakima's historic Larson Building will soon light up the city

Yakima, WA - Soon, you won't be able to miss the city of Yakima, literally. It's all thanks to a project started up by the Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY), almost complete, the project will put bright lights on the A.E. Larson Building.

As early as this Fall, you may soon be able to see the Larson building in a new light, artist renderings show light installations all around the building, installations that can be switched in and out with all different colored lights.

Steve Weise, Chair of the DAY's Design Committee, says any color can be put in, blue and green for a Seahawks game day, yellow and orange for harvest season, red, white and blue, for a patriotic feel, any color imaginable.

Together with local businesses and organizations, DAY has over half of the money raised for the project.

"We're ready to go, we've got brackets built, we're ready to order lights. I see it as a way to get Yakima on the map, you're going to see it from the air, you're going to see it from your hot tub in Terrace Heights, you're going to see it from Scenic Drive, I mean anywhere you're going to see the Larson Building," said Weise.

The goal of lighting up the historic building is to bring the community together, and revitalize the city's downtown area.