Newly minted Candy Mountain Preserve to be cared for by Parks De - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Newly minted Candy Mountain Preserve to be cared for by Parks Department

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Benton Co. Parks Dept. Courtesy: Benton Co. Parks Dept.

RICHLAND, WA - The Benton County Parks Department now boasts a total of ten parks it's in charge of. The latest is Candy Mountain Preserve. County Commissioners made it official this week. 

The Parks Department will manage the nearly 200-acre piece of land now. Currently there are no trails, parking lots, or signs so the park is technically not open. Crews plan to build a parking lot off of Dallas Road by early fall and finish a two-mile trail to the top by the end of the year. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures