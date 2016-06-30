Newly minted Candy Mountain Preserve to be cared for by Parks Department

RICHLAND, WA - The Benton County Parks Department now boasts a total of ten parks it's in charge of. The latest is Candy Mountain Preserve. County Commissioners made it official this week.

The Parks Department will manage the nearly 200-acre piece of land now. Currently there are no trails, parking lots, or signs so the park is technically not open. Crews plan to build a parking lot off of Dallas Road by early fall and finish a two-mile trail to the top by the end of the year.