'Buy a Brick' program welcomes new WSU Tri-Cities student union building in style

RICHLAND, WA. - Members of the Tri-Cities community are invited to become part of Washington State University Tri-Cities’ new student union building by buying a brick, bench or patio planter.

Through the “Buy a Brick” program, participants may purchase:

• A 4x8-inch red brick with black block lettering - $100

• An 8x8-inch gray brick with black block lettering - $250

• A wood and iron rail bench with nameplate - $1,000

• A patio planter with nameplate - $1,000

• An array of bricks can be ordered with a minimum of $1,000

Each item would display the name, organization or insignia of the participant and would become a permanent part of the new building.

To buy a brick, bench or patio planter, visit https://tricities.wsu.edu/wp-content/uploads/buyAbrick.pdf.

“The student union was made possible entirely by students,” said Ken Fincher, WSU Tri-Cities assistant vice chancellor for advancement and community engagement. “They voted to assess a fee on themselves to raise the funds to construct the facility, which will include a lounge area, student office space, restrooms, a meeting room and more.

“This is the WSU community’s opportunity to become a part of the students’ mission, as well as support student success for years to come,” he said.

WSU Tri-Cities broke ground on the 6,250-square-foot, $5.73 million facility in May. It is scheduled to open in fall 2017.