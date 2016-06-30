First group of doctors graduate at Trios

KENNEWICK, WA- Trios Health celebrated another historic milestone: the graduation of its first three medical residents.

Maria Persianova, Mihn-Treit Vo, and Shahala Walizada were the first residents to sign up for the program in 2013. In the next three years, 18 other residents will follow in their footsteps.

Doctor Vo is planning on joining an outpatient family medicine practice, and Doctor Walizada will join a multi specialty clinic as a family medicine provider.