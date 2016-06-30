Ugly Dog Show to raise the 'woof' on Saturday, July 16

Do you have an ugly dog who aspires to be top dog? Well now they can! Fiesta Foods in Hermiston is putting on an Ugly, Uglier, and Ugliest Dog Contest on Saturday, July 16th in the Hermiston Fiesta Foods parking lot.

The contest will begin at 10 a.m. and the winners will be announced at 11:15 a.m.

1st place will receive FREE dog food for a year!

2nd place will receive a full veterinary checkup!

3rd place will receive a doggy bed!

There will be treats for dogs participating, and a special dog food sale as well.

For more information contact Leo Leal at 541-567-4600