Level 3 Sex Offender Alert in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police Department has released a Criminal Justice Notification regarding a level 3 sex offender by the name of Brandon Robert Hankel.

Hankel is a white male, 5'9", 135 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 33 years old.

Hankel was convicted of attempted rape in the third degree on 09/26/13 in Benton County and is currently NOT under DOC supervision.

If another violation is observed or occurs, police have urged the public to call 911 immediately.