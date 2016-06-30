Level 3 Sex Offender Alert in Kennewick - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Level 3 Sex Offender Alert in Kennewick

Posted by Kendra Wisner, Digital Producer
KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police Department has released a Criminal Justice Notification regarding a level 3 sex offender by the name of Brandon Robert Hankel. 

Hankel is a white male, 5'9", 135 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 33 years old. 

Hankel was convicted of attempted rape in the third degree on 09/26/13 in Benton County and is currently NOT under DOC supervision.

If another violation is observed or occurs, police have urged the public to call 911 immediately. 

