Yakima mosquitos test positive for West Nile

YAKIMA, Wash.--- West Nile has been present here in Washington since 2006. The Yakima Health District wants to make sure people are aware and informed. Symptoms of this virus are things like fevers, headaches and body aches. However, just because you have these symptoms doesn't necessarily mean you have the virus, it is best to visit your physician to find out if it is West Nile related or not. But don't just wait for these symptoms to hit, take precautions. Some things you can do are, stay away from mosquitos as much as possible, wear long sleeved shirts and pants if you know you will be near a lot of them. Last, but not least do not invite the mosquito to your area, get rid of extra tires, maintain a clean birdbath, etc.

"You just want to make sure that you protect yourself and same with like horses or any animals you might have," Ryan Ibach of Yakima Health District said.

This virus can not only affect you but your animals too, so make sure you're keeping an eye not only on yourself, but your pets as well. Some of the people who are the most at risk for this disease are the elderly and young children, so be sure to keep an eye on family members and neighbors too. There have also been positive tests for West Nile in samples from Benton County too.

