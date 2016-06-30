Keeping animals safe this 4th of July weekend

Little Minnie here will be staying indoors for majority of this holiday weekend.

YAKIMA, Wash.--- With Fourth of July weekend coming up, we all love to sit out on the patio, but this might not be the best option for your pet.



"Sometimes, the 4th of July is a little more than just an anxious situation because of all the noise and the aversion that they've got to that noise," Dr. Julie Young of Yakima Valley Vet Clinic.

And that's something Ellen Peterson is a little nervous about this year...

"My little foster here got a little sketchy when he heard some fireworks go off the other day," Pet owner Ellen Peterson said.

But as an owner and lover of three dogs, she already knows some of the precautions she can take.

"Making sure your pet is properly identified, having the tags, the tabs," Peterson said.



For those extra worried dogs, you may want to look into veterinary help.

"We do send out a lot of sedatives and tranquilizers for those dogs we know are going to be a problem," Dr. Young said.

If you can't get these medications though, just remember this.

"Making sure your pets are in a safe place on the 4th of July, closed in, have a radio going to drown out the noise of the 4th of July and just making sure they're safe," Dr. Young said.

If your animal does manage to make it out of the house, contact your local lost and found animal organizations as soon as possible.