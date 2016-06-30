Nine year Greenway expansion to be completed this fall

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - After nine years, nearly $5 million and a lot of hard work people will soon be able to take the Yakima Greenway to Naches.

In October the Greenway will finally finish and open its newest expansion that will connect Union Gap, Yakima, Selah and Naches together. Once completed the Greenway will be double in size and a lot of recreational opportunities will be added.

Funds for this project were gathered over the years from different agencies, the county, the Washington State Department of Transportation and the community, which raised a million and half dollars.

The path was built in sections do to the cost and Executive Director of the Yakima Greenway, Al Brown said that this project could not have been done without the community, especially those who contributed to their fund a foot program.



"Years ago I was not really sure we would ever get there, but now it is. We kept our heads down and plotting away and overcome a few obsticales and it really feels good seeing it come to fruition," said Brown.

The last section that needs to be finished is a two mile piece that will connect an eight and ten mile section.