A change in command at the Yakima Training Center

The Yakima Training Center has a new commander. On Thursday morning people gathered at the center for a ceremony to see Lieutenant Colonel Jason A. Evers pass on the torch of commander to Lieutenant Colonel Jarret D. Mathews.

At the ceremony flowers were presented to the families of both the incoming and outgoing commander. The colors were also presented to Mathews symbolizing the beginning of his command.

"To me it is an honor and a privilege for sure," said Mathews. Coming to this base is new to me, but after studying this for the last six months and getting to visit I could not be more excited about being here."

Mathews is a decorated lieutenant colonel with a lot of experience under his belt, he has been deployed twice to Iraq and Afghanistan and also served the Pentagon as the Policy and Forces Branch Chief.

"I wish him all the best," said Evers. "He is the right fit as the boss said, he has got all the background and he will carry the ball further across the goal then I did."

Mathews and his family have moved eight times, but this move is different, it is the return to a familiar area.

"I grew-up about four hours south of here in a town called Dallas Oregon outside of Salem, so coming to the Pacific Northwest is like coming home," said Mathews.