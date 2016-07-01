Wildfire burning near The Dalles now 80% contained

UPDATE: The wildfire is now more than 3,500 acres and is 80% contained. Although the fire is being contained, it has already threatened about 10 homes in the area and destroyed some farm equipment. Interstate 84 is open in both directions but if you're driving through the area, firefighters are asking for everyone to be extra careful.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a fire was threatening homes about six miles east of The Dalles and closed a 20-mile stretch of Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge for a short time.



Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue said on Twitter the fire started at 5:35 p.m. Thursday and went from I-84 uphill to 15 Mile Road. As of Thursday night fire officials said an estimated 2,800 acres had burned and the fire was 60 percent contained.



Authorities closed I-84 from Biggs Junction to The Dalles in both directions at about 9 p.m. Thursday. According to Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, it reopened around 11 p.m.

Wasco County emergency manager Juston Huffman says people in Celilo Village and on 15 Mile and Old Moody roads were issued a level three evacuation notice, which means people should leave their residences immediately. About 10 structures were threatened. The American Red Cross was opening a shelter in The Dalles for people who had evacuated.



Officials say 66 firefighters and others were on the scene from multiple agencies including Hood River, the Oregon Department of Forestry, Klickitat County and the Bureau of Land Management.