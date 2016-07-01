Deputies investigating early morning shooting in Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash. - The Yakima County Sheriff's Department is working to track down the person or people responsible for shooting a 23-year-old man in Toppenish, Friday morning.

They say the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. at 111 Fort Rd. The man was sitting in his vehicle when a red car drove by. The person or people inside the car fired shots, striking the man in the chest. Deputies say the suspect car then drove off heading west on Fort Rd.

Medics took the victim to a Yakima hospital. There is no word on how he is doing.

Officers do not know a motive for the shooting. They are still investigating. If you know anything, contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Department.