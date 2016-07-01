Most cities in Yakima County ban fireworks, here are some places you can enjoy firework shows on the 4th of July

Yakima County, WA - Yakima County and most cities within the county have a total ban on fireworks. Noting safety reasons, the county ban has been in place since 1996.

"After looking at data, nationwide, we saw that we had more fires in that ten day period that fireworks were allowed to be sold, than all through the year, including fire and injury, and that's when we decided a total ban on all fireworks was the best way to keep the community safe," said Yakima County Fire Marshal, Jakki MacLean.

The only city's that don't have a complete firework ban are, Granger, Moxee, Zillah, and the Yakama Reservation for enrolled tribal members only.

Together with the county with the county, city officials support the ban, and want to remind people to obey the laws, do not purchase fireworks in areas without a ban and bring them into the cities with bans, because there will be consequences, and potential danger.

Yakima City Fire Department tells NBC Right Now, that this Fourth of July season, they've already gotten some suspicious calls.

"We had a couple grass fires in the area, and we got called out, and some people told us, that they saw or heard some fireworks go off in the area, and it was shortly after seeing or hearing them that we got these fire reports, so people are lighting these things off when its illegal," said Captain Tom Schneider, with Yakima City Fire.

Officials want to remind people that the ban isn't meant to make people feel like their rights are being taken away, rather the ban is just the best way to keep everyone safe.

"We tell kids all year, don't play with matches, don't play with fire, and then we hand them a sparkler on the Fourth of July, it's just not sending a good message," said MacLean, "We want people to enjoy Independence Day, at public celebrations, there are some all over the county, with professionals, so that way we don't have to worry about people losing an eye, or a limb."

