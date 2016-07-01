Ramp closures near Nob Hill during Yakima's firework display

YAKIMA, WA - If you are headed to State Fair Park on the 4th, you better plan for added travel time and figure out your route.

The I-82 east and westbound off-ramps to Nob Hill Blvd. (exit 34) will close just before the fireworks display starts. Drivers headed west on SR 24 will not be able to cross the interchange into Yakima or access westbound I-82. All westbound motorists from SR 24 will be directed to westbound I-82.

Crews are trying to reduce congestion associated with the firework display.