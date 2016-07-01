Magnitude 3.4 earthquake rattles northwest Washington - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Magnitude 3.4 earthquake rattles northwest Washington

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Kendra Wisner, Digital Producer
Connect

GRANITE FALLS, WA - A magnitude 3.4 earthquake rattled northwest Washington state but didn't cause any damage.
    
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit about 7 miles southeast of Granite Falls at 11:36 a.m. Friday. The site is about 50 miles northeast of Seattle in the western foothills of the Cascade Mountains.
    
Dozens of people in the Snohomish and Lake Stevens areas reported feeling the quake. Officials say it was about 15 kilometers deep.
 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures