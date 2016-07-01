Hermiston and Stanfield finally combine and form Umatilla County Fire District #1

HERMISTON, OR- It has been years in the works and finally voters in Hermiston and Stanfield voted to pass the new fire district. The first day of July, they made it official by swearing in new board members and naming offices.

Fire Chief Scott Stanton will continue his leadership role with the new fire district. As for the firefighters, they're happy to see this day finally here. Their union president of Local 2752 told me, "we've been talking about this, I've been here 9 years and we've been talking about it essentially the entire time I've been here. So we have a new title, same people, same apparatus, same dispatch, same phone number, same address, just a new beginning for the whole district move forward and give the community the response that they've needed".

The board will hold their public meetings on the second Wednesday of every month.