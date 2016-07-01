Concrete truck ends up in the side of a Kennewick home after brakes give out

KENNEWICK, WA- Friday morning, the driver of a filled concrete truck was making his was to the top of South Olson Avenue in Kennewick when his motor gave out. The truck starting rolling down the hill when he realized his brakes weren't working either. Instead of rolling down the hill and gaining speed, he decided to aim towards the house.

The home had just been sold but a neighbor did call the homeowners who just moved out. John Mosley tells us, "they're actually taking it pretty good, I don't know how the people who are buying the house are taking it".

Luckily, no one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. Two tow trucks helped remove the concrete truck from the side of the house.

Washington State Patrol tells us they're going to be thoroughly investigating the truck to find out what happened to cause all the failures.

The driver told us he was still trying to process everything a few hours after it happened.