Fireworks start brush fire in Naches

YAKIMA, Wash.--- A brush fire started near the 5300 block of South Naches Road around 3 p.m. today. It took about an hour and seven fire crew to get it under control and mopped up. This normally would not have taken this long, but there is a large amount of thick and dry brush out at the scene, causing the fire to spread more easily. It burned about 20 to 30 acres of land and started because of some fireworks. This is the second firework-related fire in Naches in just two days. Fire crews on scene want to remind everyone that fireworks are illegal here. The Naches Heights Fire Chief says they plan to hand this over to the Yakima Sheriff's Office for further investigation on this incident.

We will continue to keep you updated if we gain any information.