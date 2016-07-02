Sunnyside teen stabbed to death at party

SUNNYSIDE, WA- On Saturday July 2, 2016 at approximately 12:24 a.m. Sunnyside PD patrol officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South 13th Street for a juvenile party. The 911 caller told the dispatcher that a fight broke out, then shots were fired, and cars were racing away from the scene.

As officers arrived at the scene on South 13th Street, Sunnyside Hospital Security notified dispatch that an injured male subject presented to the Emergency Department with apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at approximately 12:53 am.

The investigation is being conducted by Sunnyside Detectives, and is in the early stages. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim arrived at a residence in the 1300 block of So. 13th Street. An altercation occurred between the victim and other suspects. At some point, one of the suspects assaulted the victim. The suspects sped away from the scene in a light colored Toyota or Honda passenger car. The victim was helped into another car and delivered to the Sunnyside Hospital. After the victim was dropped off at the hospital, the driver crashed his car in the 900 block of Arrowsmith in the City of Sunnyside. The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available for release at this time.

This is the 1st homicide investigated by the Sunnyside Police Department in 2016. The identity of the deceased as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Yakima County Coroner’s Office.