Beep Baseball breaks through in the Tri-Cities!

PASCO, WA.-- The Edith Bishel Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired brought a different kind of baseball team to the Tri-Cities this July 4th weekend, and this team doesn't experience baseball the way everyone else does. Beep Baseball uses beeping balls and beeping bases to help the visually impaired enjoy America's favorite pastime.

The Seattle South King Sluggers, who made their debut at Gesa Stadium on Saturday, is just one 32 beep baseball teams in the nation. Despite this being their first appearance in the Tri-Cities, their coach, Kevin Daniel, is no rookie. He's been a Beep Baseball player for decades.

"At age 13, I was at the school for the blind as a student back in 1980," Daniel told KNDU. "They said we have this new sport we need blind kids to play, and they took me to the park, and here it is 35 years later and I'm still doing it."

