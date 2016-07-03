Helicopter crews rescue 55 year old man from Mt. Adams

YAKIMA, WA- Yakima County Sheriff’s Office received a request for assistance from the Mt. Adams Ranger District. They were requesting help with an injured climber believed to be on the south side of Mt. Adams, below the Lunch Counter and on the Summer Trail. They also advised the injured climber had a possible broken leg.

The Yakima County Search & Rescue team was paged and efforts to rescue the climber began. Throughout the course of the mission it was learned the climber was a 55 year old male from Lynwood, WA.

Around noon, Whidbey Island Naval Search and Rescue Team was advised and at approx. 1300 launched a helicopter team to rescue the climber.

Six hours later, the Whidbey Island Naval Search and Rescue Team advised the patient had been boarded onto the helicopter and was being flown to Peace Health Hospital in Vancouver, WA. The patient’s family had been advised of the situation throughout the mission.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue is comprised of area volunteers who selflessly donate their time for training and missions in order to rescue those in need. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Department would also like to thank the Whidbey Island Naval Station for the efforts in this mission. All of their efforts are especially appreciated during times of holidays and weekends.