Amber Alert for 71 year old man out of King County

NBC RIGHT NOW- King County Sheriffs are looking for 71-year-old Jay Park. Around 8 Sunday morning, he found car keys in the house and left. His wife tells officials he has Dementia and his driver's license was surrendered due to a medical issue.

He is expected to be driving a 2005 Silver Lexus GX with Washington license plate #ALD6569.

If you have any information call 206-296-3311 immediately.