Fireworks ignite multiple fires Sunday night

TRI-CITIES, WA- Firefighters were busy Sunday night battling blazes across our area.

A fire broke out a little after 9 p.m. near Badger Canyon off of Clodfelter and south I82. Firefighters had the flames controlled by 11:30 p.m. At this time we do not know the cause of the fire.

Another fire, off Columbia River Road in Pasco burned near the water flume. Fire crews believe that cause of that fire was roman candles.

Also in Pasco, off Dent and Byers, firefighters tell us the cause of the fire was a bottle rocket.

We are in a Red Flag Warning, the combination of low humidity, dry conditions and high winds will continue into Monday evening.