Kennewick police investigating after man drives car into canal

Man crashes car into irrigation canal in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department is investigating after a man crashed a car into an irrigation canal, early Monday morning.

Police say Alejandro Rodriguez drove a 2015 Dodge Challenger through numerous fences and yards along the 700 block of E. 4th Ave. before crashing into the canal.

Officers arrested Rodriguez on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Columbia Basin Dive Rescue assisted officers in removing the car from the canal, Monday morning.