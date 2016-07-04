Man leads deputies on high speed chase after burglarizing Terrace Heights home

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says early Monday morning, a Yakima man led officers on a high-speed chase after burglarizing a Terrace Heights home.

Deputies say around 3:30 a.m. a man called saying the suspect had rang his doorbell then opened one of his garage doors to get inside his house along the 500 block of Channel Drive.

The homeowner caught the suspect speeding away from his home in an older white vehicle.

Deputies nearby, spotted the vehicle matching the description. They tried stopping the driver but he took off, leading officers on a chase.

The man led officers to the east side of Yakima then went south on Interstate 82 from Yakima Avenue. The suspect reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

The man continued speeding toward the Lower Yakima Valley, moving the chase to Highway 97, heading south. Just south of Union Gap, the suspect turned his vehicle lights off and crossed over into the northbound lanes of Highway 97, while driving south.

At some point during the chase, officers say the man crashed into a concrete jersey barrier. After the vehicle came to a stop on its own, the man ran into a busy area, east of Highway 97 just south of Parker.

Officers eventually found the man hiding in some bushes and arrested him. He was booked into the Yakima County Jail.

After investigating, deputies found the vehicle the suspect was driving had been stolen.

The man is now facing charges of Burglary, Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.