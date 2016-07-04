Othello police recover dead body, investigation underway

Investigators found 32-year-old Jesse Colley deceased, but his cause of death is not known at this time. An autopsy is scheduled.

OTHELLO, WA- On Sunday, officers in Othello responded to reports of a dead body near 12th and Pine.

Investigators found 32-year-old Jesse Colley deceased, but his cause of death is not known at this time. An autopsy is scheduled.

We will update this post as we learn more.