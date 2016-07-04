Othello police recover dead body, investigation underway - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Othello police recover dead body, investigation underway

Posted: Updated:
Investigators found 32-year-old Jesse Colley deceased, but his cause of death is not known at this time. An autopsy is scheduled. Investigators found 32-year-old Jesse Colley deceased, but his cause of death is not known at this time. An autopsy is scheduled.

OTHELLO, WA- On Sunday, officers in Othello responded to reports of a dead body near 12th and Pine. 

Investigators found 32-year-old Jesse Colley deceased, but his cause of death is not known at this time. An autopsy is scheduled.

We will update this post as we learn more.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures