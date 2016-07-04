Enjoy some safe summer fun at Yakima River Tubing

YAKIMA, Wash.--- The owner of Yakima River Tubing has more than 400 tubes for rent out on Canyon Road near Ellensburg. Though today was quiet, he expects it to get busier and busier here on out. With this busy summer season also comes safety. Luckily, the owner says there isn't much to learn when it comes to tubing, just watch for rocks, branches and the occasional person fishing along the river. If you're under 13 you have to wear a life jacket. Other than that, he says to just go with the flow and enjoy.

"It's a nice slow river," Owner of Yakima River Tubing Steff Thomas said. "As far as this end, it goes about three miles an hour. I mean it still slicks along where it's still enough excitement, but it's still a very very very nice tubing river."

People can also rent coolers to go with the tubes and when the float trip is finished, the Yakima River Tubing bus arrives, picks up as many people as it can and heads back to the starting point.

Steff says it's in the middle of July when things really start to pick up and he's looking forward to an annual event that will bring thousands of people to this prime spot on the Yakima River. As this event gets closer, we will put more information out. To find out more about Yakima River Tubing right now you can click on the link below:

http://www.yakimarivertubing.com/