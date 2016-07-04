Double Amputee Veteran Josh Elliott Seeks to Represent the U.S. - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Double Amputee Veteran Josh Elliott Seeks to Represent the U.S. in the 2018 Paralympics

Josh Elliott Seeks a Bid to the 2018 Paralympics

Yakima, WA - Josh Elliott is a ten year military veteran who lost his legs in an explosion in Afghanistan in 2011. With his life changed forever he still wants to represent his country, this time as an Olympian.

