Brush fire threatens homes in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Firefighters are getting an upper hand on a fire burning in the area of Alan Road and Green Road in Franklin County just east of the Pasco-Kahlotus Highway.

The fire started around 3 p.m. July 4th and is under investigation.

Firefighters say the fire is contained but is still burning inside containment lines.

One outbuilding and one mobile home have burned. No one was inside the mobile home at the time.

Paramedics took one elderly lady to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

About 5 acres have burned.

Franklin County PUD is also on scene working to fix some damaged power poles in the area.