Fireworks displays in your area for July 4th

NBC Right Now - Here is a list of some of the fireworks displays happening in your area for the 4th of July holiday:

- River of Fire, Columbia Park in Kennewick. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

- Grand Old 4th Celebration in Pasco. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

- 4th of July Celebration at State Fair Park in Yakima. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

- Sunnyside: 4th of July Independence Day Celebration at Sunnyside High School Football Field. Fireworks start at dusk.

- Prosser: Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration at City Park (recommended viewing at Art Fiker Stadium). Fireworks start at 10:00 p.m.

- Othello: 4th of July Sun Faire at Lions Park. Fireworks start at 10:00 p.m.

- Benton City: 4th of July City Celebration at the Benton City Lions Club, 1100 Ellen Street. Fireworks start at dusk.

- Ellensburg: Daily Record July 4th Celebration at Rotary Park. Fireworks start at 10:00 p.m.