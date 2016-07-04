Firefighters: 'all hands on deck' on July 4th Holiday

RICHLAND, WA - There have already been a number of fires started by fireworks this weekend. We met up with firefighters today to see just what conditions they are facing as we head into the most dangerous part of the July 4th Holiday.

Those conditions include gusty winds, low humidity and high temperatures, elements fire crews are keeping a close eye on.

Captain Paul Carlyle with Benton County Fire District No. 4 says today it's all hands on deck, as fire crews anticipate a busy afternoon while dealing with the aftermath of several fires in the area.

"There's always that hidden ember or hot spot that we weren't able to get and as soon as the wind picks up, the heat comes back in the day, those little embers start coming up and being more lively," said Capt. Carlyle.

He says a little caution can go a long way, including taking some simple steps to protect your home not just during the 4th of July, but through all of fire season.

"If people don't have a green belt around their house, and they have tumbleweeds or wildland right up against their house, it's very hard for us to defend that," said Capt. Carlyle.

He adds those living near under-construction houses are at a greater risk.

"There's no windows or doors in them yet so there's no way to control the ventilation. If you get some wind through there, it can start burning through the house really quickly."

If you do choose to light off your own fireworks, do so safely. It's illegal to set off fireworks at any of the city parks or school grounds. And as a reminder, the 3 B's of fireworks safety are:

1. Be prepared before lighting any fireworks

2. Be safe when fireworks are being lit

3. Be responsible after the fireworks are done.