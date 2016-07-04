A house catches on fire in Yakima, the cause is still unknown

This is the second time this house has caught on fire in the past two years.

YAKIMA, Wash.--- Fire crews responded to a house caught on fire this morning n the 1200 block of 9th Avenue. The Yakima fire department got the call just before 10 a.m. and with five units on scene, they had it under control with in about 20 minutes after they arrived. This made the damage on the house a lot less than it could have been, something these local fire fighters are proud of.

"We're really pleased with how quickly we put it out, everyone got out safely," Yakima Fire Department Shift Commander Mitch Cole said. "So yeah, we're really pleased with this one."

The fire started in the basement of the home, but the cause is still unknown. This is the second fire at this house in the past two years and both fires, started in the basement.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as we receive them.