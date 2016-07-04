State Fair Park in Yakima hosts 4th of July celebration

YAKIMA, Wash.--- The Yakima State Fair Park is packed with people as they enjoy this beautiful Independence Day. This event is open to the public with free admission and parking. Money will only be spent on the games, tickets for rides and favorite fair snacks. There is also a D.J. playing a variety of music, along with a giant water slide for the kids to stay cool in, a car show and more. Later on there will be a twenty minute fireworks show. It kicks off with the National Anthem starting at 9:55 and the fireworks show after. The park will close at 11 p.m. tonight.