Columbia Basin Dive Rescue emphasizes wearing life jackets after near-drowning on the Yakima River

NBC RIGHT NOW - Columbia Basin Dive Rescue said they responded to their 28th call this year after a 9-year-old boy almost drowned on the Yakima River on Sunday. They say this serves as an important reminder about wearing life jackets on the water.

Troy McGregor with Columbia Basin Dive Rescue says the water can be deceiving. He says even shallow areas can be very dangerous.

"We've pulled bodies out of the water, in inches of water. It's common sense, wear a life jacket. And get off that river before it's dark. It's real difficult for us to find people and for other fire crews to find people when it's dark out," said McGregor.

McGregor encourages you to have a float plan. Contact someone before you head out on the water. McGregor says you're more than welcome to contact Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and give them a heads up.

