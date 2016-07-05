Kennewick School District will allow personal football helmets

KENNEWICK, WA (AP) - The Kennewick School board has approved allowing student athletes to bring their own football helmets.

The district is joining others across the country in allowing parents to supply helmets after concerns and risks of concussions. Some claim they want to buy their own for safety reasons and comfort.

Board member Ron Mabry criticized the move saying it creates an unequal playing field. The district stands by its equipment's safety.

Right now Pasco and Richland don't allow players to provide their own helmets.