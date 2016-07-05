Fire near Hermiston burns over 500 acres

UPDATE - Fire Chief Scott Stanton with Umatilla Fire District #1 said an estimated 550 acres were burned as a result of the fire. The cause is under investigation. Chief Stanton said they are "leaning toward illegal fireworks" as the cause.

He says one home was threatened but there was no extensive damage. Chief Stanton said farmers aided with tractors.

__________________________________________________________________________________

HERMISTON, OR - A large fire East of Hermiston prompted firefighters to shut down a portion of Highway 37 for an hour Tuesday morning.

Crews from Pendleton, Echo, East Umatilla and Umatilla District #1 have been working to clear the fire. They have been doing burnout operations all morning to get the fire under control.

No word on how this started or how much land has burned, although we're told it's a rural area.