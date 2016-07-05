Update in Reed brothers' Arlington double murder case

04/17/17 UPDATE:

EVERETT, WA - New developments tonight in the horrific double-murder of a couple from Arlington last year.

Just a year after the deaths of Patrick Shunn and Monique Patenaude, Tony Reed learns his fate for helping his brother hide their bodies.

Earlier today, Tony was finally sentenced after pleading guilty to helping John Reed hide his neighbors' bodies and cars. He will be spending 14 months in prison. Tony turned himself into police after the murders; but only after burying Shunn and Patenaude in a remote area in Oso, driving with his brother to their parents' house in Ellensburg, and then fleeing to Mexico.

Tony took a plea deal to testify against his brother, John.

Meanwhile, John Reed will be going on trial for aggravated murder. Police say John shot and killed Shunn and Patenaude execution style. He's pleaded not guilty.

The Reed brothers' parents have also been charged with helping Tony and John escape to Mexico. They have also pleaded not guilty.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EVERETT, WA - A lawsuit has been filed against John Reed, who was accused of killing a couple near Oso, burying their remains in a remote forest clearing and then fleeing to Mexico.



The lawsuit, filed late last month, alleges John Reed "wrongfully took the life of Patrick Shunn." It seeks unspecified damages for Shunn's estate.



Shunn, 45, and his wife, 46-year-old Monique Patenaude, were killed in April. John Reed's brother, Tony Reed, has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony rendering criminal assistance. Tony Reed surrendered to authorities in May near the U.S.-Mexico border.



Investigators believe John Reed fatally shot the couple over a long-standing property dispute in Oso, a rural community northeast of Seattle.



The lawsuit against John Reed was filed by Shunn's father to "make sure John Reed has no access to financial assets to further his escape."

Before Tony Reed turned himself in, the brothers had been spotted in Mexico around April 21. You can read more about their story in our earlier article, Brothers wanted in Arlington killings spotted in Mexico.

An attorney representing Tony Reed, who had been charged with killing a rural Washington state couple and burying their remains says the man will plead guilty to lesser charges.



Tony Clyde Reed's attorney, James Kirkham, said Wednesday that Reed will plead guilty to two counts of felony rendering criminal assistance on Friday.



Murder charges against him were dropped Tuesday after authorities said further investigation revealed Reed was not present when Monique Patenaude and her husband, Patrick Shunn, were killed.



Kirkham says Reed will enter the pleas as part of an agreement that includes a sentencing range of 12 to 14 months.



John Reed was captured in Mexico and handed over to American authorities on July 21, 2016.