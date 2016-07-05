Meet Miss Teen Washington International 2016

Abigail's mother and sister have both competed in pageants as well.

SELAH, Wash.--- One of our very own in Selah will be representing the entire state of Washington in this year's miss teen international pageant and she has one unique platform. Her name is Abigail Hill and she has been competing in pageants since she was just eight years old.

"It's a great way to meet people and grow your character," Abigail said.

Which has led her to this year as she represents the state of Washington in Miss Teen International 2016.

"I feel great," Abigail said. "I feel really accomplished and proud of myself for knowing that they had chosen me."

And her family is just as proud.

"Just tears of joy," Abby's Grandmother said. "She's such a precious girl."

"I'm very honored to be Abby's mother," Abby's Mother said.

Many are honored to know her because of the message she is preaching.

"I want to make it a national platform, be able to reach out to different states and countries," Abigail said. "It's a really big problem, texting and driving."

A problem she has to witness firsthand.

"I lost a loved one due to a fatal car accident," Abigail said.

Not just one, but two. This is why she has built her platform around this issue.

"I feel like they'd be really proud that I'm wanting to make the change and potentially save more lives," Abigail said.

If you want to take the pledge to not text and drive all you have to do is read the wait to text pledge and you get a little ring as a friendly reminder to not text and drive.

Stay alive, just drive.

For more information on Abby's platform and pageantry journey you can click on the link below:

https://www.facebook.com/Miss-Teen-Washington-International-2016-Abigail-Hill-1542492629413877/